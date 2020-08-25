Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam recently made a return to Test cricket during the second Test against England in the ongoing three-match series. But Fawad had a terrible comeback in the longest format as he got out for a 4-ball duck to English all-rounder Chris Woakes.

The left-handed batsman received a lot of criticism for his poor show as well, and his position for the third Test looked doubtful. Despite that, the Pakistan management showed trust in him and he was given another chance at the Rose Bowl.

However, the bad luck didn’t leave Fawad as the ball that dismissed him during the first innings of the current third Test was potentially a no-ball. The dismissal of Fawad is now creating trouble in the cricketing world.

Fawad was on 21 runs from 74 balls when England’s wicketkeeper Jos Buttler caught him in the 37th over of the innings bowled by off-spinner Dom Bess. However, later, in one of the replays, it was revealed that Buttler’s gloves had passed the stumps, which as per the laws of cricket is regarded as no-ball.

“The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end. In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal no-ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball,” states the Law 27.3.

England vs Pakistan match story so far

Earlier, England declared on 583 for 8, thanks to the brilliant show from Zak Crawley (267) and Buttler (152). The duo added a 359-run stand – a record for England’s highest 5th wicket partnership in Test cricket.

In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 273 in their first innings. For the visitors, only Azhar Ali (141 not out) and wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan Ahmed (53) stood up against the quality bowling of England.

For the home team, veteran speedster James Anderson claimed his Test career’s 29th five-wicket haul. Apart from Anderson, Stuart Broad picked up 2 wickets. At the same time, Bess and Woakes bagged one scalp each.