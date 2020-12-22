Pakistan’s Fawad Alam smashes a brilliant ton against New Zealand A with an infamous stance

Fawad Alam returned to form with a ton against New Zealand A in the practice game.

Fawad's knock helped Pakistan Shaheens to register an 89-run victory.

Over the years, quite a few batsmen have come up with an improvised technique in order to have the upper hand in cricket. For instance, legendary West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was known for his unique batting stance. The Caribbean stroke maker carried his unorthodox style until the end of his glorious cricketing career.

Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam is portraying a similar story. The left-handed batter made his comeback in Test cricket in the series against England in August 2020. Although, he received major criticism from the fans after he was dismissed for a duck and was trolled heavily on social media.

But it seems now Fawad has decided to turn the tables, and his stance has greeted him success while batting against New Zealand A.

Fawad has smashed an impressive hundred in an unofficial warm-up game against New Zealand A ahead of the Test series, starting from December 26 in Mount Maunganui.

After failing cheaply in the first innings (3), Fawad shut down his critics with his impressive knock of 139 off 233 balls with the infamous stance. Now, a picture of his unique stance is going viral on Twitter.

Fawad Alam scored 139 runs with this batting stance against New Zealand A. pic.twitter.com/IJlFV0YHZH

— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 20, 2020

Here is Fawad’s century celebration:

Fawad’s century led Pakistan Shaheens to victory

The magnificent effort with the willow from Fawad helped Pakistan Shaheens to post 329 in their second innings. Apart from Fawad, skipper Rohail Nazir also scored a fantastic ton.

The visiting side gave the target of 298 runs to hosts, who were bundled out on 208, thereby losing the contest by 89 runs at Cobham Oval (New) in Whangarei.

The victory in the warm-up game will definitely help Pakistan to enter the Test series with some confidence, especially after they lost the T20I series.