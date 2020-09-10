‘#IPLAnthemCopied’ trends on Twitter after rapper Krishna Kaul accuses organisers of plagiarism

The 2020 edition of the much-hyped Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Like every year, the organisers recently unveiled the brand new IPL anthem titled ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas’ for the upcoming season.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary aka RCR Rapper has voiced the theme song composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe.

The anthem, featuring numerous fans from across the nation, talks about the resumption of cricket after months of inactivity in the wake of the coronavirus.

However, the song has been marred in controversies after a Delhi-based rapper, Krishna Kaul aka Kr$na, accused the composer of plagiarising his original track: “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas.”

“Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS,” Kr$na tweeted.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5

— KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

Composer Pranav Malpe rubbishes Kr$na’s claim

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Malve has denied the plagiarism charges levelled on him.

“I was shocked. My composition is original and has not been inspired by any other artist’s work. It has been created by me and my team through our hard work and efforts,” he said.

“I would like to share with you a certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) which is based on the findings of four well-known music composers who compared the two songs. The certificate clearly clarifies there is no similarity between the songs,” added Malpe.

Even though Malpe has denied the charge, #IplAnthemCopied continued to trend on Twitter.

IPL is Indian Plagiarism League now. They earn millions but will steal work of small artists w/o giving any credit or compensation kyonki unke toh sapne hote hi nahi hain.

T-Series stole @RITVIZ tunes & god knows what else.

Time to put an end to this culture.

Ipl copied the theme song from @realkrsna without giving him credits.

