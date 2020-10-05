5 overseas players teams can target in IPL 2020 mid-season transfer

IPL 2020 Mid-Transfer window got from Tuesday (October 13) from 5 days.

All the eight teams can fulfil their respective gaps by trading players.

The mid-season transfer process of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 got activated after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (October 13). The transfer window opened after all the teams played their seven games each.

Unlike the previous edition, capped players too are available for the transfer process along with uncapped players.

Even after the half-way stage, some of the players haven’t yet got the opportunity to feature in the playing XI. Therefore, they should be on the target of those teams who are looking to fulfil the vacuums by the trading process.

Let’s have a look at five such overseas players who could shift their base to get regular chances in the second-half stage of the tournament:

1.) Chris Lynn

The power-striker from Australia, Chris Lynn, was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 IPL auctions for his base price of INR 2 crores. However, even after seven games, Lynn was not provided with the opportunity to play any match.

Teams which are looking for a solid overseas opener can opt for Lynn in the ongoing mid-transfer process. Lynn has played 41 IPL matches and scored 1280 runs at a strike-rate of 140.65 with 10 fifties.

2.) Jason Holder

Jason Holder was not picked by any team during the IPL 2020 auctions. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) called him as a replacement after their Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh injured his ankle against RCB on September 21.

Marsh got ruled out of the cash-rich league, and SRH picked Holder as his replacement. But, the Caribbean all-rounder hasn’t yet played any match for the Orange Army. Holder has played 11 IPL games in which he has scored 38 runs and taken five wickets.

3.) Daniel Sams

In the previous edition of Big Bash League (BBL), Daniel Sams impressed everyone with his tremendous bowling. The left-armer topped the table of wicket-takers after picking up 30 scalps in 17 matches.

Due to his impressive figures in BBL, Delhi Capitals (DC) added him into their squad as a replacement of England opening batsman Jason Roy, who opted out of the IPL 2020, citing personal reasons.

Since Sams is a left-arm bowler, he can be a handy pick for teams which are looking to fulfil this criteria.

4.) Oshane Thomas

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas is another overseas player who hasn’t yet played any game in the ongoing thirteenth season of the lucrative league.

In 2019, Thomas played four matches in IPL for Rajasthan Royals (RR) where he picked up five wickets. Ahead of the 2020 auction, Thomas was retained by RR.

5.) Chris Green

Australia off-spinner Chris Green is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing thirteenth season of IPL. KKR have played seven matches, but Green hasn’t featured in the playing XI so far.

The 27-year-old has overall played 93 T20 matches in which he has taken 74 wickets. Green would be an ideal pick for those teams who are looking for a quality offie who can also contribute with the bat down the order.