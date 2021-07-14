Cricket West Indies announces the full schedule of CPL 2021

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the complete schedule of the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. The CPL 2021 will start on August 26 and finish on September 15.
The T20 competition will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at the Warner Park.
Ricky Skerritt, the President of Windies Cricket Board, had recently confirmed that CWI and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The CPL 2021 was originally scheduled to commence on August 28.
“Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI’s role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of Covid-19,” Skerritt was quoted as saying in an official release by CWI.
Here’s the full schedule of CPL 2021
- August 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)
- August 26: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)
- August 27: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)
- August 27: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)
- August 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10:00 AM (local time)
- August 28: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)
- August 29: St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)
- August 29: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 07:00 PM (local time)
- August 31: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)
- August 31: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 1: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 2: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 2: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 4: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 4: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 5: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 5: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 02:30 PM (local time)
- September 7: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 7: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 8: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 9: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 9: St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 11: St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 11: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 02:30 PM (local time)
- September 11: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 12: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks at 10:00 AM (local time)
- September 12: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 02:30 PM (local time)
- September 12: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 07:00 PM (local time)
- September 14: Semi-final 1
- September 14: Semi-final 2
- September 15: Final