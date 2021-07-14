Cricket West Indies announces the full schedule of CPL 2021

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the complete schedule of the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. The CPL 2021 will start on August 26 and finish on September 15.

The T20 competition will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at the Warner Park.

Ricky Skerritt, the President of Windies Cricket Board, had recently confirmed that CWI and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CPL 2021 was originally scheduled to commence on August 28.

“Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI’s role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of Covid-19,” Skerritt was quoted as saying in an official release by CWI.

Here’s the full schedule of CPL 2021