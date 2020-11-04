Twitter Reactions: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma guide Velocity to victory in Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 opener

Velocity defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets on Wednesday.

Ekta Bisht finished with impressive figures of 4-0-22-3.

In the first match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 127, Velocity had a dreadful start as they lost the opener, Danielle Wyatt, for a duck in the first over bowled by South African pacer Ayabonga Khaka.

The Proteas speedster didn’t just stop there as she provided another breakthrough by dismissing Shefali Verma for 17 runs. Soon, Shashikala Siriwardene removed skipper Mithali Raj for 7 runs while Radha Yadav sent Veda Krishnamurthy (29) back into the dugout.

Then, wicket-keeper batter Sushma Verma (34) and all-rounder Sune Luus (37 not out) stitched together a crucial partnership of 51 runs before Poonam Yadav dismissed Sushma. However, Sune kept her end and took Velocity over the finishing line.

Chamari, Harmanpreet propel Supernovas to 126/8

Earlier, Sri Lankan batswoman Chamari Atapattu top-scored for the Supernovas to help them post a par score against Velocity. The left-handed batter opened the batting and scored 44 from 39 deliveries including two boundaries and as many sixes to take Supernovas to 126/8.

Chamari formed a 47-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a 27-ball 31 studded with one four and two sixes.

For Velocity, Indian left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht picked up three wickets, while New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek and Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam bagged two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Super Sune Luus takes Velocity past the line with an unbeaten 37 off just 21, her controlled sweep shots are a treat to watch. Great partnership with Sushma. Quite a thrilling start to the #WomensT20challenge with a last over finish! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) November 4, 2020



So many nerves and tension.

Great start to #WomensT20Challenge

Should be a longer fixture in 2021. Also Sune Luus is a great name in both Hindi and English commentary.

— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 4, 2020

Very happy for Sushma Verma. Always known she had the big shots over midwicket but good to see her hit sixes straighter. Lit up a dying chase, and started the tournament off with a bang!#Velocity #WomensT20Challenge

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 4, 2020

What a chase! What an innings from Luus! Sushma played well to keep them in the game and Sune then stepped up to close the game for Velocity. Excellent win. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 4, 2020

Please book Sune Luus for 2021 #WomensT20Challenge or #WIPL – whatever form the current tournament takes place next year – already. MVP. https://t.co/HUkyomrMJM — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 4, 2020

#Velocity saved about 10-15 runs with their superb field placements. Good reading by their captain Mithali Raj and the team's think tank. Spot-on with most field placements for both the right-hand and left-hand batters.#WomensT20Challenge — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 4, 2020

Gun innings by Sune Luus in the #WomensT20Challenge opener – comes in at 65 for 4 after 13 with a required rate of 8.85 RPO, whacks 37* off 21 to win it with a ball to spare. Got to shuffle up the order for #Velocity's next game? — Matt Roller (@mroller98) November 4, 2020

A stunning win for Velocity! Sune Luus played a fine hand, scoring 37* from 21 balls to take her side home with a ball to spare. What a knock!#WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/VKTGXvo529 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) November 4, 2020