Twitter Reactions: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma guide Velocity to victory in Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 opener

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

  • Velocity defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets on Wednesday.

  • Ekta Bisht finished with impressive figures of 4-0-22-3.

In the first match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.


Chasing 127, Velocity had a dreadful start as they lost the opener, Danielle Wyatt, for a duck in the first over bowled by South African pacer Ayabonga Khaka.

The Proteas speedster didn’t just stop there as she provided another breakthrough by dismissing Shefali Verma for 17 runs. Soon, Shashikala Siriwardene removed skipper Mithali Raj for 7 runs while Radha Yadav sent Veda Krishnamurthy (29) back into the dugout.


Then, wicket-keeper batter Sushma Verma (34) and all-rounder Sune Luus (37 not out) stitched together a crucial partnership of 51 runs before Poonam Yadav dismissed Sushma. However, Sune kept her end and took Velocity over the finishing line.

Chamari, Harmanpreet propel Supernovas to 126/8

Earlier, Sri Lankan batswoman Chamari Atapattu top-scored for the Supernovas to help them post a par score against Velocity. The left-handed batter opened the batting and scored 44 from 39 deliveries including two boundaries and as many sixes to take Supernovas to 126/8.

Chamari formed a 47-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a 27-ball 31 studded with one four and two sixes.


For Velocity, Indian left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht picked up three wickets, while New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek and Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam bagged two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

