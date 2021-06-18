CWI changes the schedule of Caribbean Premier League 2021 on BCCI’s request

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 was scheduled to begin on August 28, with the final set to be played on September 19. However, now the schedule has been changed slightly.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has agreed upon a request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in order to make sure that CPL and Indian Premier League (IPL) do not clash with each other.

The fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was postponed due to a bio-bubble breach among IPL franchises. In the Special General Meeting (SGM) held on May 29, the apex Indian board had revealed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 would start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, as per the original schedule of CPL, the final of the Caribbean league was set to be played on September 19 as well. This was the prime reason why BCCI had made a request to CWI to re-arrange the schedule of CPL 2021.

The report further added that CPL now will take place from August 25 to September 15, empowering the IPL to resume the uncompleted 2021 season from September 19.

The new schedule was settled by the BCCI and CPL authorities after Jay Shah had a conversation with CPL COO Pete Russell.

“CWI is doing our best to help facilitate a smooth transition from CPL to IPL, without a conflicting overlap,” Ricky Skerritt, the president of CWI, told Cricbuzz.

All 33 games of CPL 2021 will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts. Only 50% of the spectators at the 8000-seat venue would be allowed after submitting their vaccination proofs.

From Andre Russell’s remarkable century against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016 to Chris Gayle’s dazzling hundred versus Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019, Warner Park has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in CPL history, and it is ready to host the full event again.